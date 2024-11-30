Innovative Bird Management Program Revolutionizes Safety at SVPI Airport

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA), operated by Adani Airport Holdings, has unveiled a trailblazing bird management program credited with a significant reduction in bird strikes, enhancing safety for passengers and aircraft, according to an official release.

Bird strikes, a notable aviation hazard, can damage critical aircraft parts, posing serious risks. SVPI Airport's robust strategies, including pioneering measures like targeted vegetation management, insect control, physical and acoustic deterrents, and community outreach, mark the first of their kind in India.

A precise grass growth management strategy, using plant growth regulators and bird deterrents, curtails vegetation growth, reducing bird attraction. Comprehensive soil treatment eliminates insect prey, complemented by advanced insect attraction technologies that lower bird food sources.

Customized anti-perching devices have been installed to deter birds from resting on airport structures, notably cutting bird infestation by over 95%. SVPIA also implements a novel wildlife relocation program and utilizes bioacoustics systems to deter birds.

The airport proactively engages local communities, emphasizing avoiding bird feeding and littering nearby to maintain safety. SVPIA remains dedicated to pioneering solutions to enhance safety and ensure a seamless travel experience, adhering to Directorate General of Civil Aviation guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)