Left Menu

Innovative Bird Management Program Revolutionizes Safety at SVPI Airport

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, under Adani Airport Holdings, has launched a comprehensive bird management program, significantly reducing bird strikes. The initiative focuses on vegetation control, wildlife relocation, and community engagement to enhance passenger and aircraft safety, adhering to Directorate General of Civil Aviation guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 15:29 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 15:29 IST
Innovative Bird Management Program Revolutionizes Safety at SVPI Airport
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA), operated by Adani Airport Holdings, has unveiled a trailblazing bird management program credited with a significant reduction in bird strikes, enhancing safety for passengers and aircraft, according to an official release.

Bird strikes, a notable aviation hazard, can damage critical aircraft parts, posing serious risks. SVPI Airport's robust strategies, including pioneering measures like targeted vegetation management, insect control, physical and acoustic deterrents, and community outreach, mark the first of their kind in India.

A precise grass growth management strategy, using plant growth regulators and bird deterrents, curtails vegetation growth, reducing bird attraction. Comprehensive soil treatment eliminates insect prey, complemented by advanced insect attraction technologies that lower bird food sources.

Customized anti-perching devices have been installed to deter birds from resting on airport structures, notably cutting bird infestation by over 95%. SVPIA also implements a novel wildlife relocation program and utilizes bioacoustics systems to deter birds.

The airport proactively engages local communities, emphasizing avoiding bird feeding and littering nearby to maintain safety. SVPIA remains dedicated to pioneering solutions to enhance safety and ensure a seamless travel experience, adhering to Directorate General of Civil Aviation guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024