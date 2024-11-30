Left Menu

Tragic Overspeeding Leads to Fatal Bus Accident in Gondia

A Maharashtra state transport bus overspeeding and attempting to overtake caused a fatal accident in Gondia, killing 11 people. The preliminary report by MSRTC indicates that the bus 'Shiv Shahi' overturned after a two-wheeler appeared suddenly. An investigation ruled out maintenance issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gondia | Updated: 30-11-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 17:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Gondia district, a Maharashtra state transport bus overturned, claiming the lives of 11 people. Preliminary investigations reveal that the bus, attempting to overtake another vehicle, was traveling at high speed when a two-wheeler unexpectedly emerged from the opposite direction, leading to the fatal crash.

The accident, involving the 'Shiv Shahi' service carrying 40 passengers, occurred as the vehicle was approaching the village of Khajri in Sadak Arjuni taluka on Friday afternoon. Unfortunately, the mishap resulted in 11 fatalities and left 29 individuals injured. Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) officials, led by Gondia depot manager Yatish Katre, conducted a probe into the accident's circumstances.

While some speculated maintenance failures, officials staunchly denied such claims, asserting that all buses receive daily checks. Notably, another MSRTC bus encountered an incident on Saturday morning, though without injuries. The driver, Raipurkar, joined the service in 2011 and previously had a clean record.

(With inputs from agencies.)

