Major Blaze Erupts at MSRTC Nashik Workshop, 11 Vehicles Destroyed

A major fire broke out at the MSRTC workshop in Nashik's Peth Road area, engulfing 11 vehicles, including nine auto-rickshaws, a car, and a Tempo Traveller, officials confirmed.

The incident resulted in no casualties, although the vehicles parked on the workshop's premises were completely destroyed in the blaze.

According to preliminary reports, dry leaves combined with intense summer heat are suspected to have triggered the devastating fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)