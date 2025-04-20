Left Menu

Major Blaze Erupts at MSRTC Nashik Workshop, 11 Vehicles Destroyed

A major fire erupted at the MSRTC workshop in Nashik, consuming 11 vehicles, mostly auto-rickshaws. The fire was noticed by MSRTC staff, who attempted to control it before the fire brigade extinguished the blaze within an hour. Reports suggest summer heat may have ignited dry leaves, causing the fire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 20-04-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 18:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A major fire broke out at the MSRTC workshop in Nashik's Peth Road area, engulfing 11 vehicles, including nine auto-rickshaws, a car, and a Tempo Traveller, officials confirmed.

The incident resulted in no casualties, although the vehicles parked on the workshop's premises were completely destroyed in the blaze.

According to preliminary reports, dry leaves combined with intense summer heat are suspected to have triggered the devastating fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

