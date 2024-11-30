Strengthening Indo-Italian Ties: A New Strategic Action Plan Unveiled

The unveiling of a five-year strategic action plan by India and Italy's leaders marks a significant step forward in fostering their bilateral relations. The initiative, presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, underscores an intent to solidify ties across key sectors such as defense, trade, clean energy, and connectivity.

Italian Business Minister Adolfo Urso, speaking at the Villaggio Italia exposition in Mumbai, emphasized the importance of this collaboration, which was timed with the naval visit of the Amerigo Vespucci, an iconic Italian training ship. Urso highlighted the geopolitical and economic synergies between the two nations, noting their critical roles as bridges between Europe and Asia.

Among the highlights is the Blue Raman submarine cable project, a groundbreaking initiative to link Mumbai and Genoa digitally, showcasing the intertwined futures of Italy and India. Urso also pointed to favorable investment climates created under his ministry, reinforcing Italy's commitment to international industrial partnerships and technological advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)