Left Menu

Strengthening Indo-Italian Ties: A New Strategic Action Plan Unveiled

A new five-year strategic action plan was unveiled by the leaders of India and Italy to enhance cooperation in various areas such as defense, trade, and energy. This initiative, announced at the G20 summit, aims to bolster economic ties and connectivity, with significant projects like the Blue Raman submarine cable being highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-11-2024 17:36 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 17:36 IST
Strengthening Indo-Italian Ties: A New Strategic Action Plan Unveiled
  • Country:
  • India

The unveiling of a five-year strategic action plan by India and Italy's leaders marks a significant step forward in fostering their bilateral relations. The initiative, presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, underscores an intent to solidify ties across key sectors such as defense, trade, clean energy, and connectivity.

Italian Business Minister Adolfo Urso, speaking at the Villaggio Italia exposition in Mumbai, emphasized the importance of this collaboration, which was timed with the naval visit of the Amerigo Vespucci, an iconic Italian training ship. Urso highlighted the geopolitical and economic synergies between the two nations, noting their critical roles as bridges between Europe and Asia.

Among the highlights is the Blue Raman submarine cable project, a groundbreaking initiative to link Mumbai and Genoa digitally, showcasing the intertwined futures of Italy and India. Urso also pointed to favorable investment climates created under his ministry, reinforcing Italy's commitment to international industrial partnerships and technological advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024