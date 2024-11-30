Escaping Aleppo: Civilians Flee Amid Chaos

Thousands of civilians are fleeing the Syrian city of Aleppo, using the Khanasir Athriya intersection as an exit point, following the recent insurgent capture of major neighborhoods, according to local residents interviewed by Reuters.

The exodus is primarily directed towards Latakia and Salamiya, with many residents seeking safer grounds amid the turmoil.

Residents confirmed that the critical Damascus-Aleppo highway remains closed, intensifying the urgency and complexity of the evacuation process.

(With inputs from agencies.)