Escaping Aleppo: Civilians Flee Amid Chaos
Thousands of civilian cars are fleeing Aleppo, Syria, following the insurgents' takeover of key neighborhoods. With the closure of the Damascus-Aleppo highway, evacuees are taking the Khanasir Athriya route towards Latakia and Salamiya, as confirmed by residents.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 30-11-2024 17:41 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 17:41 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Thousands of civilians are fleeing the Syrian city of Aleppo, using the Khanasir Athriya intersection as an exit point, following the recent insurgent capture of major neighborhoods, according to local residents interviewed by Reuters.
The exodus is primarily directed towards Latakia and Salamiya, with many residents seeking safer grounds amid the turmoil.
Residents confirmed that the critical Damascus-Aleppo highway remains closed, intensifying the urgency and complexity of the evacuation process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Aleppo
- civilian cars
- flee
- insurgents
- Syria
- Khanasir Athriya
- evacuation
- rebels
- Latakia
- Salamiya
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes Impact Lebanon and Syria
Inferno at Jhansi Medical College Sparks Panic and Prompt Evacuation
Evacuation Orders Ignite Displacement Wave in Gaza
Security Alert at Gatwick: Suspicious Item Prompts Evacuation
Gatwick Airport South Terminal Evacuation Amid Suspicious Item Investigation