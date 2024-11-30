Left Menu

Escaping Aleppo: Civilians Flee Amid Chaos

Thousands of civilian cars are fleeing Aleppo, Syria, following the insurgents' takeover of key neighborhoods. With the closure of the Damascus-Aleppo highway, evacuees are taking the Khanasir Athriya route towards Latakia and Salamiya, as confirmed by residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 30-11-2024 17:41 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 17:41 IST
Escaping Aleppo: Civilians Flee Amid Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Thousands of civilians are fleeing the Syrian city of Aleppo, using the Khanasir Athriya intersection as an exit point, following the recent insurgent capture of major neighborhoods, according to local residents interviewed by Reuters.

The exodus is primarily directed towards Latakia and Salamiya, with many residents seeking safer grounds amid the turmoil.

Residents confirmed that the critical Damascus-Aleppo highway remains closed, intensifying the urgency and complexity of the evacuation process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024