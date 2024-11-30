Chennai Airport Shutters Amid Cyclone Chaos

Chennai airport has announced a suspension of all operations until 4 am on December 1 due to heavy rains and adverse weather conditions triggered by Cyclone 'Fengal.'

In a statement, officials reported that 55 flights were canceled, while 19 were diverted, impacting both domestic and international services.

The airport's team is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the India Meteorological Department, and a WebEx meeting highlighted an expected landfall tonight near Puducherry.

(With inputs from agencies.)