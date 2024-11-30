Left Menu

Chennai Airport Shutters Amid Cyclone Chaos

Chennai airport has suspended operations until December 1 due to severe weather from Cyclone 'Fengal.' Over 50 flights were canceled, affecting thousands of passengers. Authorities are monitoring the situation for early resumption. Additional cancellations occurred in Hyderabad, and operations will resume when conditions improve.

Updated: 30-11-2024 19:16 IST
Chennai airport has announced a suspension of all operations until 4 am on December 1 due to heavy rains and adverse weather conditions triggered by Cyclone 'Fengal.'

In a statement, officials reported that 55 flights were canceled, while 19 were diverted, impacting both domestic and international services.

The airport's team is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the India Meteorological Department, and a WebEx meeting highlighted an expected landfall tonight near Puducherry.

