Blaze at Substation Causes Power Outage and Grounding of Flights at Heathrow

A massive fire at an electrical substation near Heathrow Airport led to a significant power outage, closing the airport for a day. Flight schedules worldwide face disruptions, with many flights diverted or returned. Emergency services continue to manage the situation, impacting nearby homes and businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 09:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Britain's Heathrow Airport announced a full-day closure after a fire at a nearby electrical substation caused a widespread power outage, severely affecting global flight schedules.

The London Fire Brigade dispatched around 70 firefighters to control the blaze, with flames visibly engulfing the area. The cause remains undetermined, authorities confirmed.

Affected flights are being rerouted, creating a ripple effect on global travel arrangements. Local residences and businesses face power interruptions, with limited information on restoration timelines. Authorities have evacuated surrounding areas and extended a cordon for safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

