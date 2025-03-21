Blaze at Substation Causes Power Outage and Grounding of Flights at Heathrow
A massive fire at an electrical substation near Heathrow Airport led to a significant power outage, closing the airport for a day. Flight schedules worldwide face disruptions, with many flights diverted or returned. Emergency services continue to manage the situation, impacting nearby homes and businesses.
Britain's Heathrow Airport announced a full-day closure after a fire at a nearby electrical substation caused a widespread power outage, severely affecting global flight schedules.
The London Fire Brigade dispatched around 70 firefighters to control the blaze, with flames visibly engulfing the area. The cause remains undetermined, authorities confirmed.
Affected flights are being rerouted, creating a ripple effect on global travel arrangements. Local residences and businesses face power interruptions, with limited information on restoration timelines. Authorities have evacuated surrounding areas and extended a cordon for safety.
