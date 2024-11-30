Left Menu

Adani Group's Resilience Amidst Legal Battles

Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, has addressed recent allegations from the US, emphasizing the conglomerate's commitment to compliance. Indictments against key figures in the group involve securities and wire fraud accusations. Adani insists the group will seek legal recourse, handling challenges as part of pioneering efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 30-11-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 22:01 IST
Gautam Adani, the chairman of Adani Group, responded to recent allegations from the United States concerning the group's compliance practices. He stressed the group's dedication to adhering to regulations, declaring that these allegations serve only to strengthen their resolve.

On November 20, 2024, the U.S. Department of Justice alongside the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) brought forth an indictment and a civil complaint against Gautam Adani and others, focusing on alleged securities and wire fraud connected to misleading statements in bond offerings by Adani Green Energy Ltd.

Adani Group has strongly denied these allegations, describing them as baseless, and has vowed to pursue legal avenues to counter the charges. Adani emphasized that no individuals from the group have been charged, and reiterated their commitment to compliance, viewing such challenges as a facet of their pioneering journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

