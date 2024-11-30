Adani Group's Resilience Amidst Legal Battles

Gautam Adani, the chairman of Adani Group, responded to recent allegations from the United States concerning the group's compliance practices. He stressed the group's dedication to adhering to regulations, declaring that these allegations serve only to strengthen their resolve.

On November 20, 2024, the U.S. Department of Justice alongside the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) brought forth an indictment and a civil complaint against Gautam Adani and others, focusing on alleged securities and wire fraud connected to misleading statements in bond offerings by Adani Green Energy Ltd.

Adani Group has strongly denied these allegations, describing them as baseless, and has vowed to pursue legal avenues to counter the charges. Adani emphasized that no individuals from the group have been charged, and reiterated their commitment to compliance, viewing such challenges as a facet of their pioneering journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)