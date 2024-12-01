Left Menu

Toyota Kirloskar Motor's Impressive 44% Sales Surge

Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported a 44% year-on-year sales increase in November, selling 25,586 units compared to 17,818 the previous year. With a diverse product range from hatchbacks to SUVs, the company plans to enhance customer experiences for continued success in 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2024 12:54 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 12:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced a remarkable 44% increase in total sales for November, marking a significant rise from the previous year's 17,818 units to 25,586.

The company credits its wide-ranging vehicle portfolio for this growth, which spans various models from hatchbacks to SUVs, catering to different consumer lifestyles, according to Sabari Manohar, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business.

As 2024 progresses, Toyota Kirloskar aims to maintain momentum by focusing on enhancing customer experiences to meet the changing demands of the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

