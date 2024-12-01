Toyota Kirloskar Motor's Impressive 44% Sales Surge

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced a remarkable 44% increase in total sales for November, marking a significant rise from the previous year's 17,818 units to 25,586.

The company credits its wide-ranging vehicle portfolio for this growth, which spans various models from hatchbacks to SUVs, catering to different consumer lifestyles, according to Sabari Manohar, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business.

As 2024 progresses, Toyota Kirloskar aims to maintain momentum by focusing on enhancing customer experiences to meet the changing demands of the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)