Toyota Kirloskar Motor Expands Reach with New Models and Increased Production
Toyota Kirloskar Motor is focusing on expanding its sales network and introducing new models to maintain sales growth. The company plans to increase production capacity, explore electrification, and expand its presence in rural areas, aiming to strengthen its role in India's automobile market.
- Country:
- India
Toyota Kirloskar Motor is strategically poised to maintain sales growth by broadening its sales network and unveiling new models in the current fiscal year, an executive revealed.
The company, riding high on record sales last fiscal, forecasts robust demand for its SUVs and MPVs this year. Production capacities are set to rise, with electrification on the horizon, including new battery electric vehicles as part of a carbon neutrality pledge.
Toyota is also extending its reach to rural and smaller towns, strengthening ties with customers through an expanded network, now with 1,100 outlets nationwide. The surge in overseas exports further cements India's role as a strategic base for Toyota's manufacturing and exporting endeavors.
(With inputs from agencies.)