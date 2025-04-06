Toyota Kirloskar Motor Expands Reach with New Models and Increased Production

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is strategically poised to maintain sales growth by broadening its sales network and unveiling new models in the current fiscal year, an executive revealed.

The company, riding high on record sales last fiscal, forecasts robust demand for its SUVs and MPVs this year. Production capacities are set to rise, with electrification on the horizon, including new battery electric vehicles as part of a carbon neutrality pledge.

Toyota is also extending its reach to rural and smaller towns, strengthening ties with customers through an expanded network, now with 1,100 outlets nationwide. The surge in overseas exports further cements India's role as a strategic base for Toyota's manufacturing and exporting endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)