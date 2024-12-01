Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Tunnel Collapse on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

A worker died and two others were injured when a tunnel section under construction on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway collapsed in Kota district, Rajasthan. Authorities are investigating the incident, which involved workers being trapped under debris. The injured are currently receiving medical care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 01-12-2024 13:18 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 13:18 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Tunnel Collapse on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Kota district of Rajasthan as a worker lost his life and two others sustained injuries following the collapse of a section of an under-construction tunnel. The accident occurred on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, with rescue operations swiftly initiated by authorities.

Sujit Shankar, Superintendent of Police, Kota Rural, confirmed that the collapse happened on Saturday night in the Modak area of Ramganj Mandi. The workers trapped under the debris were urgently transported to a hospital, where one, Shamsher Singh, was declared dead.

The injured workers are receiving medical treatment as investigations continue. Police and officials from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) are conducting inquiries to determine the cause of the collapse and enhance safety measures in ongoing construction projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024