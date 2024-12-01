Tragedy Strikes: Tunnel Collapse on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
A worker died and two others were injured when a tunnel section under construction on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway collapsed in Kota district, Rajasthan. Authorities are investigating the incident, which involved workers being trapped under debris. The injured are currently receiving medical care.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Kota district of Rajasthan as a worker lost his life and two others sustained injuries following the collapse of a section of an under-construction tunnel. The accident occurred on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, with rescue operations swiftly initiated by authorities.
Sujit Shankar, Superintendent of Police, Kota Rural, confirmed that the collapse happened on Saturday night in the Modak area of Ramganj Mandi. The workers trapped under the debris were urgently transported to a hospital, where one, Shamsher Singh, was declared dead.
The injured workers are receiving medical treatment as investigations continue. Police and officials from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) are conducting inquiries to determine the cause of the collapse and enhance safety measures in ongoing construction projects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Accident Claims Young Life in Badlapur
Tragedy Strikes 'Anupamaa' Set: Camera Attendant's Fatal Accident Highlights Safety Lapses
Tragic Road Accident Claims Family's Lives in Gujarat
Tragic Turn at Hyundai: Workers' Fatal Accident Sparks Inquiry
Tragic Accident Claims Three Lives in Himachal Pradesh