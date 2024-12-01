Tragedy Strikes: Tunnel Collapse on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

A tragic incident unfolded in Kota district of Rajasthan as a worker lost his life and two others sustained injuries following the collapse of a section of an under-construction tunnel. The accident occurred on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, with rescue operations swiftly initiated by authorities.

Sujit Shankar, Superintendent of Police, Kota Rural, confirmed that the collapse happened on Saturday night in the Modak area of Ramganj Mandi. The workers trapped under the debris were urgently transported to a hospital, where one, Shamsher Singh, was declared dead.

The injured workers are receiving medical treatment as investigations continue. Police and officials from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) are conducting inquiries to determine the cause of the collapse and enhance safety measures in ongoing construction projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)