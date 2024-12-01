Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: France and India's Vision for a Green Economic Future

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2024 13:26 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 13:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

France and India are set to significantly enhance their economic and trade relationships, focusing on areas such as clean energy, new technologies, and aviation. French foreign trade minister Sophie Primas made this assertion during her recent visit to India.

Primas expressed anticipation for further negotiations between New Delhi and the European Union to finalize a mutually beneficial free trade agreement. This would strengthen economic ties, despite ongoing challenges like the EU's carbon tax stance.

France is already a major investor in India, with more than 1,000 French businesses operating in the country. The bilateral trade figures have seen a steady upswing, but both nations believe there's still room for deeper cooperation in strategic sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

