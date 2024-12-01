Strengthening Ties: France and India's Vision for a Green Economic Future
France and India are enhancing their economic and trade relations, focusing on clean energy, new technologies, and aviation. French trade minister Sophie Primas emphasized deepening engagement, noting the potential for French investments in India's fast-emerging economy. Talks also continue on an EU-India free trade deal.
- Country:
- India
France and India are set to significantly enhance their economic and trade relationships, focusing on areas such as clean energy, new technologies, and aviation. French foreign trade minister Sophie Primas made this assertion during her recent visit to India.
Primas expressed anticipation for further negotiations between New Delhi and the European Union to finalize a mutually beneficial free trade agreement. This would strengthen economic ties, despite ongoing challenges like the EU's carbon tax stance.
France is already a major investor in India, with more than 1,000 French businesses operating in the country. The bilateral trade figures have seen a steady upswing, but both nations believe there's still room for deeper cooperation in strategic sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Xi Jinping Advocates for Free Trade Amid Trump's Potential Return
Progress Continues: India Advances in Global Free Trade Talks
Trump's Return and Xi's Call for Free Trade at APEC Summit
Indonesia's Bold Shift: From Coal to Clean Energy by 2040
Powerful Partnership: Tata Power and DGPC Unite for Bhutan's Clean Energy Future