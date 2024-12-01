Maruti Suzuki Sales Surge: A November to Remember

Maruti Suzuki India announced on Sunday a significant 10% year-on-year increase in its total sales for November, tallying up to 1,81,531 units. This growth reflects increased dispatches compared to the 1,64,439 units reported in the same month last year.

Domestically, the automaker saw a 5% rise in passenger vehicle wholesales, with 1,41,312 units compared to 1,34,158 units last year. However, sales within the compact car segment recorded a downturn, from 64,679 units last November to 61,373 in the current period.

On a brighter note, utility vehicle sales, including models like Brezza and Ertiga, surged to 59,003 units from last year's 49,016. Additionally, exports witnessed robust growth, climbing to 28,633 units compared to 22,950 in the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)