Maruti Suzuki Sales Surge: A November to Remember
Maruti Suzuki India reported a 10% increase in total sales for November, reaching 1,81,531 units. While domestic passenger vehicle sales rose by 5%, sales in compact car segments declined. Utility and commercial vehicle sales surged, and exports increased significantly compared to last year's figures.
- Country:
- India
Maruti Suzuki India announced on Sunday a significant 10% year-on-year increase in its total sales for November, tallying up to 1,81,531 units. This growth reflects increased dispatches compared to the 1,64,439 units reported in the same month last year.
Domestically, the automaker saw a 5% rise in passenger vehicle wholesales, with 1,41,312 units compared to 1,34,158 units last year. However, sales within the compact car segment recorded a downturn, from 64,679 units last November to 61,373 in the current period.
On a brighter note, utility vehicle sales, including models like Brezza and Ertiga, surged to 59,003 units from last year's 49,016. Additionally, exports witnessed robust growth, climbing to 28,633 units compared to 22,950 in the previous year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Americans Rally for Sanctions on Bangladesh
Indian Americans Push Trump to Sanction Bangladesh
UK Universities Face Financial Strain as Indian Student Enrollment Plummets
India Accelerates Towards 500 GW Renewable Energy Target: Task Force and Innovations Announced
India Readies Maritime Forces: Sea Vigil-24 Commences Coastal Defence Drill