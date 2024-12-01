Left Menu

Bihar Aims to be India's Food Processing Powerhouse

Bihar's investor meet highlights its food processing sector's potential. The event, part of the Bihar Business Connect 2024, aims to attract investors with its rich resources, improved infrastructure, and investor-friendly policies. Discussions will focus on business opportunities, policy reforms, and sustainable industrial growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 21:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar government is set to host an investor meet aimed at highlighting the state's potential in the food processing sector. Scheduled to take place at the Hotel Taj City Centre in Patna on Monday, this event is part of the larger Bihar Business Connect 2024 - Global Investors' Summit.

Union Minister of Food Processing Industries, Chirag Paswan, will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest, joining industry leaders, policymakers, and investors for significant discussions and collaborations. The event aims to showcase Bihar's rich agricultural resources and evolving infrastructure, positioning it as a promising destination for food processing ventures.

Strategic dialogues will be held concerning business opportunities, policy reforms, and the state's vision for establishing a robust industry ecosystem, with emphasis on economic growth, job creation, and sustainable practices. This platform encourages partnerships and investments, propelling Bihar's emergence as an industrial hub in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

