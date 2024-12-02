Left Menu

Trump’s Tariff Threat: BRICS and the Dollar Dilemma

President-elect Donald Trump has warned BRICS countries of 100 percent tariffs if they de-dollarize. Former RBI Governor Subbarao highlighted internal BRICS differences on an alternative currency. Politics and economics hinder such moves, with China better positioned than India due to its global trade presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-12-2024 13:20 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 13:20 IST
Trump’s Tariff Threat: BRICS and the Dollar Dilemma
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a stark ultimatum, President-elect Donald Trump has issued a warning that BRICS countries, if they attempt to pivot away from the US dollar, will face 100 per cent tariffs. However, the feasibility of such a threat remains questionable, as pointed out by former RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao.

Subbarao emphasized that within BRICS itself, there are internal disagreements over the idea of developing an alternative currency to the dollar. The member nations, including India, Russia, China, and Brazil, encounter both political and economic barriers, making the concept of a unified BRICS currency still a distant prospect.

Despite the rhetoric, many wonder about the practical implications. How would the US gauge a country's departure from dollar usage, and does existing American legislation allow for punitive tariffs based solely on de-dollarization efforts? Subbarao notes China's stronger position in international trade, unlike India, which still heavily relies on the US dollar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024