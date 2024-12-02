Pioneering the Path: GreenReturns Summit 2024 Drives India's Green Economy

The IVCA GreenReturns Summit 2024 launched in New Delhi on December 2, attracting a gathering of more than 400 visionaries, investors, policymakers, and entrepreneurs. The summit aims to synchronize India's climate agenda with its ambitious trillion-dollar economic aspirations for a 'Viksit Bharat.'

Headed by Jayant Sinha, former Minister of State for Finance and Civil Aviation, alongside co-chairs Pratibha Jain of Eversource Capital and Akhilesh Tilotia of Infravision Foundation, attendees engaged in meaningful dialogues about India's green economy. Particular attention centered on the Green Pop-Up Village, where nearly 50 start-ups displayed cutting-edge climate technologies, positioning India at the forefront of climate innovation.

Aakriti Bamniyal, Senior VP at IVCA, lauded the summit's role in bolstering India's investment landscape through climate action. Multiple discussions took place on funding gaps, tech adoption, and transformative investment aligning with the country's net-zero goals.

Supported by prominent partners such as Accel, Sundaram Alternates, EY, and Hero MotoCorp, the event exemplified collaborative efforts towards sustainable development. At this critical juncture, the summit emerged as a key driver for green investments that chart a sustainable path forward.

