Pioneering the Path: GreenReturns Summit 2024 Drives India's Green Economy

The IVCA GreenReturns Summit 2024 in New Delhi has brought together stakeholders to align India's trillion-dollar economic vision with climate goals, spotlighting investment opportunities. With over 400 attendees, the summit emphasized innovative climate solutions and featured a Green Pop-Up Village with 50 start-ups showcasing transformative technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 15:11 IST
Green Ambitions Take Centre Stage as IVCA GreenReturns Summit 2024 Commences in New Delhi. Image Credit: ANI
The IVCA GreenReturns Summit 2024 launched in New Delhi on December 2, attracting a gathering of more than 400 visionaries, investors, policymakers, and entrepreneurs. The summit aims to synchronize India's climate agenda with its ambitious trillion-dollar economic aspirations for a 'Viksit Bharat.'

Headed by Jayant Sinha, former Minister of State for Finance and Civil Aviation, alongside co-chairs Pratibha Jain of Eversource Capital and Akhilesh Tilotia of Infravision Foundation, attendees engaged in meaningful dialogues about India's green economy. Particular attention centered on the Green Pop-Up Village, where nearly 50 start-ups displayed cutting-edge climate technologies, positioning India at the forefront of climate innovation.

Aakriti Bamniyal, Senior VP at IVCA, lauded the summit's role in bolstering India's investment landscape through climate action. Multiple discussions took place on funding gaps, tech adoption, and transformative investment aligning with the country's net-zero goals.

Supported by prominent partners such as Accel, Sundaram Alternates, EY, and Hero MotoCorp, the event exemplified collaborative efforts towards sustainable development. At this critical juncture, the summit emerged as a key driver for green investments that chart a sustainable path forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

