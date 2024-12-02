Emerging Markets Surge Amid Positive Data and Policy Support
Emerging market stocks rose, fueled by positive manufacturing data from China and policy expectations. China's indices climbed following strong factory activity in November. Conversely, India's rupee hit a record low amidst weaker economic data. Market reactions were influenced by U.S. policy anticipations and manufacturing reports from other countries.
Emerging market stocks saw an upswing on Monday, buoyed by strong manufacturing figures from China and expectations of sustained policy backing from Beijing.
Both China's indications of economic recovery and policy stances are offering a stable outlook for the region, whereas India's rupee struggles due to disappointing economic numbers.
Investors are assessing the potential impacts from U.S. policies under President-elect Trump, alongside market movements in Russia, Turkey, and Hungary in response to domestic economic updates.
