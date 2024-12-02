Railways' Strategy to Tackle Waitlisted Passengers

The Indian government has reiterated its stance that passengers with waitlisted tickets are not permitted to travel in reserved train coaches. This was confirmed during a session in the Rajya Sabha, highlighting a persistent travel concern amid increasing demand.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in response to MP Sanjay Singh's inquiries, remarked that records regarding waitlisted passengers using unreserved coaches are not kept. The minister emphasized ongoing measures to enhance passenger convenience, especially when confirmed tickets remain unavailable.

To address heightened travel demands, particularly during festivals and holidays, Indian Railways has introduced special train services. Furthermore, schemes like VIKALP provide alternate train accommodations, while the Upgradation scheme moves waitlisted lower-class passengers to higher classes if space is available at charting time.

(With inputs from agencies.)