Railway Minister Enforces Regular Transfers for Sensitive Posts

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced in the Lok Sabha that employees in sensitive positions must be transferred regularly. This includes staff interacting with the public and contractors. The transfers are part of adherence to guidelines promoting transparency and preventing discrimination in services like railway ticket reservations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 21:15 IST
  Country:
  • India

In a move to ensure transparency and integrity, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has mandated regular transfers for employees holding sensitive positions, especially those frequently interacting with the public, contractors, and suppliers.

Vaishnaw addressed this directive in the Lok Sabha, responding to a query by Samajwadi Party MP Laxmikant Pappu Nishad, who raised concerns about potential bias in railway reservation centres. The minister clarified that employees in these roles must be rotated after a specified period based on existing administrative guidelines.

Emphasizing the commitment to equality, Vaishnaw assured that ticket reservations adhere strictly to principles of equity and fairness, negating any scope for discrimination based on regionalism, caste, or religion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

