Ample Time Granted Before Adra Station Evictions, Says Railway Minister

The Indian government emphasized that ample notice was given to residents for vacating land earmarked for the redevelopment of Adra station in West Bengal. The eviction aligns with the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, and authorities promise cooperation to minimize hardship and ensure proper resettlement of displaced families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 19:14 IST
The Centre has assured that sufficient notice was provided to residents before being asked to vacate land designated for Adra station's redevelopment in West Bengal. This statement was made after Arup Chakraborty of the All India Trinamool Congress brought up the issue in the Lok Sabha, seeking details about the rehabilitation of affected families.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw responded, confirming that Adra station is scheduled for a makeover under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. He explained that having encumbrance-free land is crucial for infrastructure projects, prompting eviction notices for unauthorized occupants on railway land in Adra, under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act of 1971. However, no schools on the contentious land have been served notices, and they will remain operational per existing agreements.

Vaishnaw added that the railway administration makes significant efforts to provide ample opportunity for unauthorized residents to vacate without unnecessary hardship. Furthermore, collaboration with the State Government is underway to ensure the proper resettlement of displaced individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

