JNPA Achieves Record Growth in Container Handling

The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) reported a significant increase in container handling activities, marking a 15.23% rise in November 2024 compared to the same month last year. This growth highlights the port's escalating operational capabilities.

Over the fiscal period from April to November 2024, the port handled an impressive 47.38 lakh TEUs, which equates to a 13.38% increase from the previous financial year's figures. These statistics indicate robust performance and reflect positively on infrastructural enhancements.

Additionally, JSW JNPT Liquid Terminal Pvt Ltd (JJLTPL) commenced operations at a new liquid jetty on November 1, 2024, successfully handling 48,470 tonnes of liquid, underscoring the port's expansion in handling diverse cargo.

