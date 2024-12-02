Left Menu

China Condemns U.S. Chip Export Restrictions

China has strongly opposed U.S. restrictions on chip exports, calling it economic coercion. The U.S. imposed the restrictions on 140 companies to prevent military advancements. China's commerce ministry warns of necessary actions to defend its interests, emphasizing potential impacts on global supply chain stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 02-12-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 20:13 IST
China Condemns U.S. Chip Export Restrictions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China is vocally opposing new U.S. measures that restrict chip exports and has vowed to take necessary actions to uphold its rights, the commerce ministry announced on Monday.

This development marks the third instance in as many years that the U.S. has targeted China's semiconductor sector, aiming to limit technological advances that could enhance China's military AI capabilities or pose national security risks to the United States. The crackdown affects 140 companies.

The Chinese ministry labeled the U.S. move as an act of "economic coercion" and "non-market practices," and expressed concerns over the potential destabilization of global supply chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024