China Condemns U.S. Chip Export Restrictions

China is vocally opposing new U.S. measures that restrict chip exports and has vowed to take necessary actions to uphold its rights, the commerce ministry announced on Monday.

This development marks the third instance in as many years that the U.S. has targeted China's semiconductor sector, aiming to limit technological advances that could enhance China's military AI capabilities or pose national security risks to the United States. The crackdown affects 140 companies.

The Chinese ministry labeled the U.S. move as an act of "economic coercion" and "non-market practices," and expressed concerns over the potential destabilization of global supply chains.

