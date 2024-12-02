Tragedy Strikes: Lorry Accident Claims Lives in Telangana
A tragic accident in Chevella Mandal, Telangana, resulted in three deaths and four injuries when a lorry lost control and hit vegetable vendors. The vehicle crashed into a tree before halting. The injured, including the driver, are receiving medical care. Investigation is ongoing.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident in Chevella Mandal, Telangana, three individuals lost their lives and four others sustained injuries when a lorry collided with roadside vegetable vendors on Monday evening, police reported.
The accident occurred as the lorry, traveling from Hyderabad to Vikarabad district, lost control and veered into the vendors, leading to the fatal mishap. The truck came to a stop after crashing into a tree.
Authorities are investigating the incident. The injured, including the lorry driver, have been hospitalized. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed his sorrow and instructed officials to ensure quality medical care for those injured, the Chief Minister's Office stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Aims for Victory as Marquez Faces Malaysia in Hyderabad Showdown
Hyderabad: Leading the Race of India's Fastest-Growing Cities
Ascendion Expands AI Horizons with New Hyderabad Studio
President Murmu Illuminates Unity at Hyderabad's Koti Deepotsavam 2024
ACB Cracks Down on Corruption in Hyderabad Municipality