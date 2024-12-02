Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Lorry Accident Claims Lives in Telangana

A tragic accident in Chevella Mandal, Telangana, resulted in three deaths and four injuries when a lorry lost control and hit vegetable vendors. The vehicle crashed into a tree before halting. The injured, including the driver, are receiving medical care. Investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-12-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 20:17 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Lorry Accident Claims Lives in Telangana
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Chevella Mandal, Telangana, three individuals lost their lives and four others sustained injuries when a lorry collided with roadside vegetable vendors on Monday evening, police reported.

The accident occurred as the lorry, traveling from Hyderabad to Vikarabad district, lost control and veered into the vendors, leading to the fatal mishap. The truck came to a stop after crashing into a tree.

Authorities are investigating the incident. The injured, including the lorry driver, have been hospitalized. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed his sorrow and instructed officials to ensure quality medical care for those injured, the Chief Minister's Office stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024