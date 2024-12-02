Tragedy Strikes: Lorry Accident Claims Lives in Telangana

In a tragic incident in Chevella Mandal, Telangana, three individuals lost their lives and four others sustained injuries when a lorry collided with roadside vegetable vendors on Monday evening, police reported.

The accident occurred as the lorry, traveling from Hyderabad to Vikarabad district, lost control and veered into the vendors, leading to the fatal mishap. The truck came to a stop after crashing into a tree.

Authorities are investigating the incident. The injured, including the lorry driver, have been hospitalized. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed his sorrow and instructed officials to ensure quality medical care for those injured, the Chief Minister's Office stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)