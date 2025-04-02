Left Menu

BRS MLC K Kavitha Condemns Congress Over Hyderabad University Land Dispute

BRS MLC K Kavitha criticizes the Congress government's handling of the 400-acre land dispute surrounding Hyderabad Central University. She accuses them of ignoring academic and environmental concerns, suggesting alternative land usage for development while disputing claims against BRS favoring industry giant Rameshwar Rao.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 11:42 IST
BRS MLC K Kavitha Condemns Congress Over Hyderabad University Land Dispute
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the midst of an intense 400-acre land dispute involving Hyderabad Central University, BRS MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday called for the state government to consider using non-adjacent land for infrastructure to protect the university's environment. Kavitha accused the Congress government of bulldozing parts of the university for development.

She pointed out that previous allocations, including 397 acres given to the university, could serve for industrial purposes, rather than targeting the rich biodiversity of HCU's expansive campus. The BRS leader's remarks came as she defended against allegations of bias toward business interests led by Rameshwar Rao.

Kavitha challenged Congress to prove its fairness by investigating land use issues equitably. She further criticized the Congress government for allegedly trying to claim university land as government property despite a court ruling in favor of HCU. The matter has included claims of suppressed free speech as BRS figures highlight further political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025