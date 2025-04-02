BRS MLC K Kavitha Condemns Congress Over Hyderabad University Land Dispute

In the midst of an intense 400-acre land dispute involving Hyderabad Central University, BRS MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday called for the state government to consider using non-adjacent land for infrastructure to protect the university's environment. Kavitha accused the Congress government of bulldozing parts of the university for development.

She pointed out that previous allocations, including 397 acres given to the university, could serve for industrial purposes, rather than targeting the rich biodiversity of HCU's expansive campus. The BRS leader's remarks came as she defended against allegations of bias toward business interests led by Rameshwar Rao.

Kavitha challenged Congress to prove its fairness by investigating land use issues equitably. She further criticized the Congress government for allegedly trying to claim university land as government property despite a court ruling in favor of HCU. The matter has included claims of suppressed free speech as BRS figures highlight further political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)