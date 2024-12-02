Left Menu

Exploring Investment Potential: India's Golden Gateway to South Africa

South Africa's High Commissioner to India, Anil Sooklal, urged Indian businesses to explore lucrative investment opportunities in South Africa. With rising opportunities in renewable energy, mining, and manufacturing, South Africa is focusing on rejuvenating tourism links with India, including introducing a digital entry system and exploring direct flight routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 21:17 IST
Exploring Investment Potential: India's Golden Gateway to South Africa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

South Africa's High Commissioner to India, Anil Sooklal, has highlighted substantial investment opportunities for Indian businesses in South Africa, positioning the nation as a key gateway to the African continent.

During a business conclave organized by industry chamber Ficci, Sooklal urged South African companies to consider India as a prime investment spot globally. Speaking at the event, Head of Invest South Africa Yunus Hoosen emphasized investment prospects in sectors like renewable energy, mining, and manufacturing.

With bilateral trade between the countries reaching USD 19.3 billion in 2023-24, South Africa is reforming its travel infrastructure to invigorate tourism links with India. The new digital entry travel agreement and simplified visa procedures aim to streamline entry processes, supported by discussions with Air India, Indigo, and SpiceJet to reestablish direct flight routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024