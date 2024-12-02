Exploring Investment Potential: India's Golden Gateway to South Africa

South Africa's High Commissioner to India, Anil Sooklal, has highlighted substantial investment opportunities for Indian businesses in South Africa, positioning the nation as a key gateway to the African continent.

During a business conclave organized by industry chamber Ficci, Sooklal urged South African companies to consider India as a prime investment spot globally. Speaking at the event, Head of Invest South Africa Yunus Hoosen emphasized investment prospects in sectors like renewable energy, mining, and manufacturing.

With bilateral trade between the countries reaching USD 19.3 billion in 2023-24, South Africa is reforming its travel infrastructure to invigorate tourism links with India. The new digital entry travel agreement and simplified visa procedures aim to streamline entry processes, supported by discussions with Air India, Indigo, and SpiceJet to reestablish direct flight routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)