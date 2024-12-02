Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Purvanchal Expressway Claims One Life, Injures Another

A fatal accident occurred on the Purvanchal Expressway when a motorcycle collided with a divider, killing one person and injuring another. The deceased, Akash from Delhi, died at the scene, while injured Vikas Chauhan from Azamgarh is receiving treatment. Police are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 02-12-2024 22:13 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 22:13 IST
A fatal motorcycle collision on the Purvanchal Expressway resulted in the death of one rider and injury to another, police reported on Monday. Akash, 24, of Mayapuri Railway Line, Delhi, was killed, while his companion, Vikas Chauhan from Azamgarh, sustained injuries.

The accident took place late Sunday night as the two men were en route from Delhi to Azamgarh. Their high-speed motorcycle struck a divider, leading to the tragedy. Residents promptly notified the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority, which dispatched personnel to the location.

Both victims were rushed by ambulance to the Pithla Community Health Centre, where Akash was pronounced dead, and Chauhan is undergoing treatment. Authorities have initiated a thorough investigation and have informed Akash's family of the unfortunate event, according to Station House Officer Dheeraj Kumar.

