Left Menu

Godrej Properties Secures Rs 6,000 Crore to Fuel Expansion Amidst Soaring Demand

Godrej Properties has raised Rs 6,000 crore via a QIP to expand its residential projects amidst strong demand. With a notable presence in key Indian cities, the company targets Rs 27,000 crore in sales bookings and has acquired new land parcels to support this growth objective.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 22:21 IST
Godrej Properties Secures Rs 6,000 Crore to Fuel Expansion Amidst Soaring Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Godrej Properties has successfully raised Rs 6,000 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) as part of its strategy to bolster business expansion, driven by burgeoning demand for residential plots and apartments.

The company initiated the QIP issue last week, with its board's Placement Committee finalizing the closure on Monday. The shares were priced at Rs 2,595 each, marginally discounted from the floor price. A total of 2,31,21,387 shares were allocated to qualified institutional buyers as approved by the committee.

Amid impressive growth in sale bookings, which jumped 84% to Rs 22,527 crore last fiscal, the firm aims for Rs 27,000 crore in the current fiscal. Godrej Properties has actively expanded, acquiring eight new land parcels, signifying a significant step towards its ambitious growth targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024