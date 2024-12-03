Alaska Airlines Faces Tech Turbulence Amid Cyber Monday Sale

Alaska Airlines faced significant disruptions on Monday due to a technology issue, grounding flights temporarily and affecting bookings via its website and app. The problem created a backlog in operations at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

In a statement, the airline expressed apologies to affected passengers, noting they were working to resolve the matter urgently. Despite the grounding, the issue's specifics remain undisclosed. The timing coincided awkwardly with the airline's Cyber Monday sale, further complicating customer flight arrangements.

The incident is reminiscent of a previous disruption in late September when another tech-related issue halted Alaska Airlines flights at the same airport, pointing to recurring challenges in the airline's technology infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)