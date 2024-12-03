Alaska Airlines Faces Tech Turbulence Amid Cyber Monday Sale
Alaska Airlines experienced a significant technology issue on Monday, leading to flight disruptions and challenges booking flights online. The grounding at Seattle's airport lasted 40 minutes as the airline faced increased congestion. This incident coincided with the start of the company's Cyber Monday sale.
Alaska Airlines faced significant disruptions on Monday due to a technology issue, grounding flights temporarily and affecting bookings via its website and app. The problem created a backlog in operations at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
In a statement, the airline expressed apologies to affected passengers, noting they were working to resolve the matter urgently. Despite the grounding, the issue's specifics remain undisclosed. The timing coincided awkwardly with the airline's Cyber Monday sale, further complicating customer flight arrangements.
The incident is reminiscent of a previous disruption in late September when another tech-related issue halted Alaska Airlines flights at the same airport, pointing to recurring challenges in the airline's technology infrastructure.
