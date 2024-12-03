Left Menu

Steel Duty Dilemma: Impact on MSME Engineering Exports

MSME exporters in the engineering sector warn that additional steel import duties could harm domestic products' competitiveness and exports. The proposal for a 25% safeguard duty, amid rising steel prices, raises concerns of negatively affecting industrial production and profitability, especially for small enterprises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 15:15 IST
Steel Duty Dilemma: Impact on MSME Engineering Exports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst rising concerns in the engineering sector, MSME exporters have voiced apprehension over proposed additional duties on steel imports, projecting potential harm to the country's export competitiveness.

The Hand Tool Association Chairman, S C Ralhan, highlighted liquidity challenges and high domestic steel prices faced by MSME exporters, issues exacerbated by potential new tariffs.

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations urged the government to control domestic price hikes should the 25% safeguard duty be enacted, spotlighting its impact on high-end industries reliant on specialty steel imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024