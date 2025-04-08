Senco Gold Shines with Record Revenue Amidst Rising Prices

Senco Gold Ltd has posted a stellar performance in the March quarter of FY25, with retail sales surging by 23% year-on-year. This growth has been fueled by a strong wedding season demand, notwithstanding the increase in gold prices.

The Kolkata-based jeweler accomplished its highest fourth-quarter revenue ever, breaking past Rs 1,300 crore. The full fiscal sales topped Rs 6,200 crore, recording a 19.4% rise in retail and 14.6% in same-store sales. Revenue from regions outside Eastern India reached an impressive Rs 1,100 crore.

Senco's diamond jewellery segment shined with a 39% growth in Q4. The company attributed its success to innovative marketing strategies and enticing offers. Significantly, old gold recycling contributed to 40% of its sales, underlining a strategic focus on resourceful practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)