Tata AutoComp Welcomes Manoj Kolhatkar as New MD and CEO

Tata AutoComp Systems has appointed Manoj Kolhatkar as its new Managing Director and CEO. Kolhatkar, with 22 years at Tata Group, brings expertise from Tata Motors and TACO. Arvind Goel of Tata AutoComp lauds Kolhatkar's industry knowledge and leadership, anticipating transformative growth and strategic innovation under his stewardship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 16:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tata AutoComp Systems (TACO) announced on Tuesday the appointment of Manoj Kolhatkar as its new Managing Director and CEO.

Kolhatkar, a Tata Group veteran with 22 years of diversified experience at Tata Motors and TACO, transitions from his previous role at the ANAND Group to lead the auto component manufacturer.

Arvind Goel, Chairman of Tata AutoComp, praised Kolhatkar's extensive industry knowledge and leadership skills, emphasizing his ability to drive transformative growth. As Tata AutoComp embarks on a journey of expansion and diversification, Goel expressed confidence in Kolhatkar's potential to steer the company towards achieving new milestones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

