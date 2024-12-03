Left Menu

Supraflex Cruz Stent Shows Breakthrough Efficacy in Major UK Study

SMT's ultrathin Supraflex Cruz stent demonstrated groundbreaking safety and efficacy in the S-FLEX UK-II Registry, involving 1,835 UK patients with complex coronary artery disease. The study highlights exceptionally low rates of target lesion failure and stent thrombosis, strengthening its role as a first-choice stent in high-risk PCI cases.

03-12-2024
Landmark Results from S-FLEX UK-II Registry Published in BMJ Open: Supraflex Cruz Demonstrates Outstanding Performance. Image Credit: ANI
Sahajanand Medical Technologies (SMT) has unveiled groundbreaking findings from the S-FLEX UK-II Registry at BMJ Open, showcasing the remarkable performance of its Supraflex Cruz sirolimus-eluting stent (SES) in treating severe coronary conditions in a real-world UK patient population. The comprehensive study, conducted across 19 centers between March 2020 and September 2021, involved 1,835 participants requiring percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI).

The study casts a spotlight on the stent's superior efficacy, especially within high-risk subgroups, with a mere 0.8% clinically indicated target lesion revascularization (CI-TLR) rate and an overall stent thrombosis rate of 0.3%. An impressively low target lesion failure (TLF) rate in diabetes, bifurcation, and long lesion cases further cements its reputation as a top-tier stent choice in complex PCI cases.

Leading investigators, including Prof. Azfar Zaman and Dr. Vellore J Karthikeyan, emphasized the solid safety and effectiveness of Supraflex Cruz, noting its clinical success in challenging patient landscapes. This UK study complements previous results from trials such as Cruz-HBR and FIRE, which also highlighted the stent's advantages in high-risk profiles. SMT's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Krishna Sudhir, heralded the findings, underscoring the Supraflex Cruz stent's substantial evidence base and its utility for clinicians facing increasingly complex coronary anatomies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

