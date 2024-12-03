Left Menu

DLF Ltd Appoints Experienced Financial Leader Badal Bagri as New CFO

DLF Ltd has appointed Badal Bagri as the new Chief Financial Officer, effective December 6. With experience across top organizations like Reliance Retail and Bharti Airtel, Bagri is poised to bring strategic financial expertise to DLF. The decision was backed by the Nomination, Remuneration, and Audit Committees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 20:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, DLF Ltd, India's leading publicly traded real estate firm, announced the appointment of Badal Bagri as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

The company disclosed in a stock exchange filing that Bagri will officially assume his position on December 6. At 52, Bagri brings a wealth of experience, being both a Chartered Accountant and Cost Accountant.

Previously, Bagri led the electronics division at Reliance Retail and held the CFO position at Bharti Airtel. His extensive background spans corporate finance, treasury, strategic planning, and investor relations, ensuring he is well-equipped for his new role at DLF.

(With inputs from agencies.)

