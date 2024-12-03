Navigational Errors Lead to Yet Another Canal Plunge

In a troubling recurrence, three individuals were injured on Tuesday morning after their vehicle plunged into a canal, reportedly due to misleading directions from a navigation system—the second incident of its kind in the district in just ten days.

According to Superintendent of Police (city) Manush Parik, the occupants were traveling from Kanpur to Pilibhit when a diversion near Barkapur Tiraha village, instructed by the popular navigation system, led them into the Kalapur canal.

Emergency services swiftly arrived at the scene and managed to rescue the passengers, who sustained minor injuries. This follows a fatal accident on November 24 in Bareilly, where another driver allegedly misled by their navigation system drove off a partially completed bridge into the Ramganga river.

