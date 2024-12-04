Left Menu

Villagers Halt Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Amidst Demands for Justice

Villagers in Gujarat's Dahod district briefly halted the construction of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, demanding compensation for crop losses, better roads, and basic amenities restoration. Assured by officials to address their concerns, they called off their protest but threatened to resume if demands remain unaddressed.

Updated: 04-12-2024 00:10 IST
In a dramatic standoff, villagers from Gujarat's Dahod district brought construction on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to a temporary halt on Tuesday, pressing for long-overdue compensation and infrastructure improvements. The protests, centered near Zalod town, saw involvement from government officials attempting to mediate and assure justice for the aggrieved locals.

Sub-divisional magistrate AK Bhatia and other officials quickly arrived at the scene, promising to address the villagers' concerns. Affected communities have experienced significant property and crop losses linked to the expressway, which disrupts the local landscape and contributes to damaging waterlogging.

Despite the government's assurance, village leaders like Mukesh Dangi vowed to reignite protests if promises are not fulfilled. The 1,350 km Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, once complete, will link two major Indian metropolises but currently poses unresolved challenges for the local population.

