Venezuela's 2025 Budget: Strategies Amid Economic Challenges
Venezuela's government eyes a $22.7 billion budget for next year, marking a rise from 2024's $20.5 billion. Contributions from state-run PDVSA are expected to fall by 14.6%, covering over half of government expenditures. The budget also highlights tax revenues and other financing streams amidst inflation and currency challenges.
The Venezuelan government has announced plans for a $22.7 billion budget for the upcoming year, representing an increase from the previous year's spending of $20.5 billion. Vice President Delcy Rodriguez conveyed this figure to lawmakers, expressing optimism for a better 2025 as the country navigates ongoing financial difficulties.
A significant portion of the budget will rely on contributions from the state-run oil company, PDVSA, anticipated to decline by 14.6% from last year. This reduction will still see PDVSA covering 53% of government spending, translating to $10.1 billion, as calculated by the central bank's exchange rate.
Tax revenue will supply $5.25 billion to the budget, financing 28% of the country's spending. The remaining funds will be sourced from the mining sector, loans, and debt issuances. This budgetary plan comes as Venezuela continues to face economic hurdles, following years of hyperinflation and under the weight of U.S. sanctions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
