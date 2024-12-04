Left Menu

Venezuela's 2025 Budget: Strategies Amid Economic Challenges

Venezuela's government eyes a $22.7 billion budget for next year, marking a rise from 2024's $20.5 billion. Contributions from state-run PDVSA are expected to fall by 14.6%, covering over half of government expenditures. The budget also highlights tax revenues and other financing streams amidst inflation and currency challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 00:17 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 00:17 IST
Venezuela's 2025 Budget: Strategies Amid Economic Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Venezuelan government has announced plans for a $22.7 billion budget for the upcoming year, representing an increase from the previous year's spending of $20.5 billion. Vice President Delcy Rodriguez conveyed this figure to lawmakers, expressing optimism for a better 2025 as the country navigates ongoing financial difficulties.

A significant portion of the budget will rely on contributions from the state-run oil company, PDVSA, anticipated to decline by 14.6% from last year. This reduction will still see PDVSA covering 53% of government spending, translating to $10.1 billion, as calculated by the central bank's exchange rate.

Tax revenue will supply $5.25 billion to the budget, financing 28% of the country's spending. The remaining funds will be sourced from the mining sector, loans, and debt issuances. This budgetary plan comes as Venezuela continues to face economic hurdles, following years of hyperinflation and under the weight of U.S. sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024