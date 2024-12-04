Left Menu

Tennessee Lawmaker Urges Tariffs on Indian Tile Imports

Congressman John Rose calls for robust tariffs on Indian ceramic tile imports, citing negative impacts on Tennessee's tile manufacturing industry. He highlights India's unfair trade practices and underscores the need for government action to protect American jobs. The call follows increased Indian tile imports, rivaling former major importers like China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-12-2024 04:26 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 04:26 IST
Tennessee Lawmaker Urges Tariffs on Indian Tile Imports
Ahead of a potential GOP-led administration, Congressman John Rose has called for "robust tariffs" on ceramic tile imports from India. According to Rose, Indian trade practices in the ceramic tile market put Tennessee's manufacturing jobs at risk.

Rose criticized India's alleged underhanded subsidization and dumping, which distort the domestic market and challenge American manufacturers. He urged the Department of Commerce to deploy all available tools to counter these trade practices and safeguard U.S. jobs.

Recently, the Department of Commerce began investigations into potential antidumping and countervailing duties on Indian ceramic tiles. Amid rising import volumes and competition from India, Rose insists on producing robust duties to stabilize domestic manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

