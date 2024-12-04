Left Menu

RBI Faces Inflation Dilemma in Crucial Policy Meeting

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) begins its critical Monetary Policy Committee meeting amid economic challenges like high inflation and sluggish GDP growth. With the repo rate unchanged in recent sessions, there's pressure on policymakers to implement corrective measures to tackle inflation and boost economic revival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 10:00 IST
RBI Faces Inflation Dilemma in Crucial Policy Meeting
Reserve Bank of India (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee commenced its pivotal meeting today in Mumbai, with key decisions on the policy rate looming. Helmed by Governor Shaktikanta Das, the meeting spans December 4-6, culminating in Friday's announcement.

The economic landscape is fraught with challenges, including underwhelming GDP growth, surging inflation, and dwindling production levels, sparking widespread concern. Notably, economist Ashok Gulati marked vegetable inflation as beyond RBI's control, highlighting GDP figures suggesting a possible lag in policy adjustments such as rate cuts.

Although recent MPC meetings held policy rates at 6.5% consistently, the urgency for action is palpable with October inflation at 6.21%, exceeding the RBI's tolerance. With the economy growing only 5.4% last quarter against a 7% forecast, measures to curb inflation and stimulate growth are essential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024