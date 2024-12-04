Revolt Motors Sees Triple Boost in Electric Motorcycle Sales

RattanIndia Enterprises' electric vehicle division, Revolt Motors, announced an impressive nearly threefold increase in electric motorcycle sales for November, reporting 1,994 units sold. This figure stands in stark contrast to the 671 units sold in the corresponding month of the previous year.

In a positive upward trend, November's sales figures almost doubled October 2024's sales of 952 units. The company attributes this remarkable growth trajectory to the successful launch of its new RV1 and RV1+ motorcycle models.

Despite a general industry downturn reported by the Vahan portal, where the electric two-wheeler segment saw an 18-20 per cent decline, Revolt Motors has managed to buck the trend with its strong sales performance.

