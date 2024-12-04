Left Menu

Revolt Motors Sees Triple Boost in Electric Motorcycle Sales

RattanIndia Enterprises' EV division, Revolt Motors, reported a significant increase in electric motorcycle sales, reaching 1,994 units in November. The positive growth is credited to new RV1 models, contrasting the industry trend of declining sales in the electric two-wheeler segment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-12-2024 13:00 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 13:00 IST
RattanIndia Enterprises' electric vehicle division, Revolt Motors, announced an impressive nearly threefold increase in electric motorcycle sales for November, reporting 1,994 units sold. This figure stands in stark contrast to the 671 units sold in the corresponding month of the previous year.

In a positive upward trend, November's sales figures almost doubled October 2024's sales of 952 units. The company attributes this remarkable growth trajectory to the successful launch of its new RV1 and RV1+ motorcycle models.

Despite a general industry downturn reported by the Vahan portal, where the electric two-wheeler segment saw an 18-20 per cent decline, Revolt Motors has managed to buck the trend with its strong sales performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

