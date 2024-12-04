Honda Revamps SUV Lineup with Three New Models by 2026-27 in India
Honda plans to introduce three new SUV models, featuring hybrid and electric powertrains, by 2026-27 in India. This expansion aims to leverage the growing SUV segment with over 50% market share. Honda also unveiled the third-generation Amaze compact sedan, highlighting a commitment to the evolving Indian market.
- Country:
- India
Honda, the renowned Japanese automobile manufacturer, aims to diversify its presence in India by launching three new sports utility vehicle models by the fiscal year 2026-27. These models will feature both hybrid and battery electric powertrains, aligning with the growing demand in the Indian SUV segment, which now commands over 50% of the market share.
Currently, Honda's Indian portfolio includes the Elevate SUV, alongside the Amaze and City sedans. In a bid to strengthen its market position, Takuya Tsumura, President and CEO of Honda Cars India, highlighted the company's strategy to address evolving consumer preferences with technology-enhanced offerings.
The recent unveiling of the third-generation Amaze compact sedan, priced between Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 10.89 lakh, underscores Honda's commitment to the segment. With advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) now standard across all models, Honda continues to appeal to India's discerning car buyers, 50% of whom are first-time owners.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Honda
- SUV
- India
- hybrid
- electric
- Amaze
- compact sedan
- market growth
- Takuya Tsumura
- ADAS
ALSO READ
PURE EV Partners with Arva Electric: Riding into Middle Eastern and African Markets
PURE EV Sparks International Expansion with Arva Electric Partnership
Accelerating Towards a Greener Future: The Push for Electric Vehicles
Urgent Measures Called as Electric Wire Traps Lead to Elephant Tragedy
Tragic Blaze Claims Life at Rajajinagar Electric Vehicle Showroom