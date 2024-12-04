Honda Revamps SUV Lineup with Three New Models by 2026-27 in India

Honda, the renowned Japanese automobile manufacturer, aims to diversify its presence in India by launching three new sports utility vehicle models by the fiscal year 2026-27. These models will feature both hybrid and battery electric powertrains, aligning with the growing demand in the Indian SUV segment, which now commands over 50% of the market share.

Currently, Honda's Indian portfolio includes the Elevate SUV, alongside the Amaze and City sedans. In a bid to strengthen its market position, Takuya Tsumura, President and CEO of Honda Cars India, highlighted the company's strategy to address evolving consumer preferences with technology-enhanced offerings.

The recent unveiling of the third-generation Amaze compact sedan, priced between Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 10.89 lakh, underscores Honda's commitment to the segment. With advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) now standard across all models, Honda continues to appeal to India's discerning car buyers, 50% of whom are first-time owners.

