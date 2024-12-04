Bharti Airtel Partners with Ericsson for Multi-Billion Dollar 5G Expansion

Telecom giant Bharti Airtel has inked a multi-year, multi-billion-dollar extension deal with Ericsson, aimed at bolstering its 4G and 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) offerings. The company disclosed the agreement in a recent stock exchange filing, stating that Ericsson will deploy centralized RAN and Open RAN solutions, significantly enhancing network coverage and capacity.

In addition to deploying new technology, Ericsson will upgrade the software of its existing 4G radios to improve the customer experience. Bharti Airtel's Chief Technology Officer, Randeep Sekhon, emphasized that the strategic partnership reflects Airtel's dedication to network excellence, aiming to boost speed, reliability, and coverage.

Andres Vicente, Head of Ericsson South-east Asia, Oceania, and India, noted that the extension underscores the shared vision between the companies to build a resilient 4G and 5G infrastructure for Airtel's diverse customer base. Ericsson, a leader in 5G technology with 170 live networks worldwide, continues to be a long-standing partner for Airtel, contributing to the development of India's advanced digital ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)