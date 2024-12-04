Left Menu

Debate Intensifies Over Railway Privatization and Senior Citizen Concessions

Opposition members argued against the privatization of Indian Railways, citing negative impacts on the poor and urging for a restoration of senior citizen concessions. The Railways (Amendment) Bill 2024 was discussed, with the government focusing on improving efficiency while concerns of increased privatisation were raised.

  • India

The Lok Sabha witnessed heated discussions as opposition members voiced strong objections to the possible privatization of Indian Railways, arguing that such measures would harm poorer citizens. They also pushed for the reinstatement of senior citizen concessions, which were previously withdrawn during the COVID pandemic.

Neeraj Maurya from the Samajwadi Party urged the government to send the Railways (Amendment) Bill 2024 to an all-party committee for a thorough review. Concerns were echoed by Manoj Kumar from the Indian National Congress, who suggested the Bill, if passed, would pave the way for privatization.

Meanwhile, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw presented data indicating improved efficiency and reduced accidents as justifications for the Bill. He highlighted increased budgetary allocations as the government sought to consolidate the legal framework under existing laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

