French government bonds remained stable on Wednesday, just ahead of France's parliament voting on no-confidence motions that could potentially dismiss Prime Minister Michel Barnier’s government. The larger fixed income market retraced some of the safe-haven investments made after South Korea temporarily announced martial law before quickly reversing it.

European Central Bank’s policymaker, Robert Holzmann, hinted at a likely interest rate cut of a quarter point, though markets anticipate the cut and foresee a slim chance of it being larger at the upcoming ECB meeting. The critical point for European markets hinges on Paris, where Barnier’s move to pass a social security bill sans parliamentary consent triggered opposition-led no-confidence motions.

Investors remain wary amidst the political stir in one of the eurozone's key economies. With the vote only hours away, France’s ten-year OAT yields exhibit stability, reflecting a 'sell the rumor, buy the fact' mentality among traders. French bond yields, though elevated, hint at skepticism regarding the nation's financial outlook under current market conditions.