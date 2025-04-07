Left Menu

Contentious Waqf Bill Sparks Political Turmoil in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti criticized the J&K Assembly Speaker for rejecting a motion on the Waqf Bill, accusing the NC-led government of failing to defend Muslim interests. Despite protests, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather cited legal constraints, while the Waqf Amendment Bill aims to modernize property management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 12:22 IST
PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) Chief, Mehbooba Mufti, launched a scathing criticism against the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker for dismissing a motion regarding the Waqf Bill. She accused the National Conference-led government of aligning with the BJP's alleged anti-Muslim agenda, calling the move 'profoundly disappointing.'

Mufti drew comparisons with Tamil Nadu's government, which has strongly opposed the Waqf Bill, suggesting that the National Conference could learn from it. Highlighting the Bill's rejection in the only Muslim-majority region in India, she asserted that a government claiming to be people-centric should have the courage to at least debate such critical issues.

PDP's Waheed Para also criticized the NC government for facilitating BJP policies, despite opposing them. He highlighted past resolutions against Article 370 and the Citizenship Amendment Act, expressing frustration over the rejected protest against the Waqf Bill. Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather maintained that the issue, being sub-judice, couldn't be discussed through an adjournment motion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

