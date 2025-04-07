Contentious Waqf Bill Sparks Political Turmoil in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) Chief, Mehbooba Mufti, launched a scathing criticism against the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker for dismissing a motion regarding the Waqf Bill. She accused the National Conference-led government of aligning with the BJP's alleged anti-Muslim agenda, calling the move 'profoundly disappointing.'

Mufti drew comparisons with Tamil Nadu's government, which has strongly opposed the Waqf Bill, suggesting that the National Conference could learn from it. Highlighting the Bill's rejection in the only Muslim-majority region in India, she asserted that a government claiming to be people-centric should have the courage to at least debate such critical issues.

PDP's Waheed Para also criticized the NC government for facilitating BJP policies, despite opposing them. He highlighted past resolutions against Article 370 and the Citizenship Amendment Act, expressing frustration over the rejected protest against the Waqf Bill. Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather maintained that the issue, being sub-judice, couldn't be discussed through an adjournment motion.

(With inputs from agencies.)