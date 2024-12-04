Left Menu

Record-Breaking Tunnel Achieved by Delhi Metro

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has completed its longest underground tunnel between Tughlakabad and Maa Anandmayee Marg on the Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor. The tunnel spans 2.65 km and was made using Earth Pressure Balancing Method technology, with safety precautions ensuring minimal environmental disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 16:58 IST
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) achieved a significant milestone on Wednesday by completing its longest underground tunnel. The tunnel stretches 2.65 kilometers between the Tughlakabad Airforce Launching Shaft and Maa Anandmayee Marg, as part of the Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor in Phase IV.

A 105-meter-long tunnel boring machine succeeded in breaking through at Maa Anandmayee Marg station, overcoming numerous technical challenges like sewer line relocation and hard rock strata drilling. This was accomplished using the Earth Pressure Balancing Method, supported by a concrete lining crafted from precast tunnel rings.

The efforts also included thorough safety measures to ensure structural integrity of existing buildings above. As the Phase IV development continues, the focus now shifts to the parallel tunnel, expected to be completed by January 2025, and extending the metro's underground network further.

