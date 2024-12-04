Start-Up Debate: The High-Stakes Battle of Work-Life Balance

A San Francisco-based start-up co-founder has ignited a social media storm with a candid tweet about the absence of work-life balance at his firm, Greptile. The message, from Daksh Gupta, highlighted long workdays and intense stress, stirring up a mix of support and outrage.

Following the backlash, Gupta issued an apology, emphasizing that this demanding work model is only temporary during a start-up's formative years. He assured critics that the long hours were not a sustainable practice and are mainly intended for the initial phases of the company.

The situation underscores a broader debate on start-up culture and the pressures it imposes on workers. While some praised Gupta's transparency, others criticized the approach, bringing attention to the complexities of balancing hustle and sustainability in a competitive industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)