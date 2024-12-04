Start-Up Debate: The High-Stakes Battle of Work-Life Balance
A tweet by Daksh Gupta, co-founder of AI start-up Greptile, sparked controversy when he revealed that his firm offers no work-life balance, prompting a range of responses. Gupta later clarified that such a model is unsustainable in the long run and issued an apology, highlighting on start-up culture challenges.
- Country:
- India
A San Francisco-based start-up co-founder has ignited a social media storm with a candid tweet about the absence of work-life balance at his firm, Greptile. The message, from Daksh Gupta, highlighted long workdays and intense stress, stirring up a mix of support and outrage.
Following the backlash, Gupta issued an apology, emphasizing that this demanding work model is only temporary during a start-up's formative years. He assured critics that the long hours were not a sustainable practice and are mainly intended for the initial phases of the company.
The situation underscores a broader debate on start-up culture and the pressures it imposes on workers. While some praised Gupta's transparency, others criticized the approach, bringing attention to the complexities of balancing hustle and sustainability in a competitive industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Urgent Call to Revive India's Soil: Minister Chouhan Stresses Sustainable Farming
RBI Warns Public Against 'Deepfake' Scams on Social Media
BJP's Global Reach: Harnessing Social Media for Maharashtra Elections
India Champions Sustainable Marine Exploration: Dr. Jitendra Singh Felicitates Trainees from Six Nations
Himachal Pradesh Pioneers Green and Sustainable Development