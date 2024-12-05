Left Menu

Tragedy in Iran: Fighter Jet Crash Claims Lives of Two Pilots

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 05-12-2024 01:42 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 01:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Iran

An Iranian fighter jet crash in the country's south claimed the lives of two pilots on Wednesday, as reported by state media.

The pilots, identified as Col. Hamid Reza Ranjbar and Col. Manouchehr Pirzadeh, were conducting a test flight following the aircraft's overhaul. The unfortunate incident occurred near Firouzabad, located 770 kilometers south of Tehran.

No information has been provided regarding the type or cause of the crash. However, video footage from the semiofficial Fars news agency showed smoke arising from the plane's wreckage. Iran's air force grapples with maintaining its aging fleet, previously bolstered by U.S. and Russian-made aircraft. Western sanctions have exacerbated maintenance challenges leading to repeated accidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

