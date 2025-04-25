Tragic Test Flight: Police Plane Crash in Thailand

A small police aircraft tragically met its end in the waters off a Thai beach town, claiming the lives of six officers, as confirmed by officials on Friday.

The ill-fated plane was performing a test flight ahead of parachute training in Hua Hin district when it plummeted into the sea around 8 a.m., according to Royal Thai Police spokesperson Archayon Kraithong.

The crash, situated about 100 meters offshore near Hua Hin Airport, left the aircraft split in two. Investigations are underway as officials collect evidence, including the plane's black box data, to understand the cause of the accident.

