Tragic Test Flight: Police Plane Crash in Thailand

A police plane conducting a test flight for parachute training crashed into the sea near Hua Hin, Thailand, killing all six officers on board. The aircraft, possibly a Viking DHC-6 Twin Otter, crashed shortly after takeoff. Authorities are investigating, focusing on data from the plane's black box.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 25-04-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 18:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

A small police aircraft tragically met its end in the waters off a Thai beach town, claiming the lives of six officers, as confirmed by officials on Friday.

The ill-fated plane was performing a test flight ahead of parachute training in Hua Hin district when it plummeted into the sea around 8 a.m., according to Royal Thai Police spokesperson Archayon Kraithong.

The crash, situated about 100 meters offshore near Hua Hin Airport, left the aircraft split in two. Investigations are underway as officials collect evidence, including the plane's black box data, to understand the cause of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

