Left Menu

Tech Stocks Surge Amid Global Unrest

A global tech stock rally, buoyed by expectations of reduced interest rates, pushed Wall Street to new heights. Meanwhile, political instability in South Korea and France spurred market uncertainties. The Fed's cautious approach to rates and South Korea's economic turbulence also impacted global financial markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 03:16 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 03:16 IST
Tech Stocks Surge Amid Global Unrest

In a striking development, global shares received a boost amid a significant rally in U.S. tech stocks and prospects of lower interest rates. Wednesday saw Wall Street's major indexes climb to record highs, despite political upheaval in both South Korea and France.

Tech heavyweights Salesforce and Marvell Technology posted impressive third-quarter results, contributing to a surge in both the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500. Nevertheless, UnitedHealth's gains were overshadowed by the tragic fatal shooting of its insurance unit CEO in New York.

Political tensions in South Korea and France added layers of uncertainty. South Korea's KOSPI index plummeted as the nation grappled with calls for President Yoon Suk Yeol's resignation. In France, a no-confidence vote further strained the fragile government coalition led by Prime Minister Michel Barnier.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024