Tech Stocks Surge Amid Global Unrest

In a striking development, global shares received a boost amid a significant rally in U.S. tech stocks and prospects of lower interest rates. Wednesday saw Wall Street's major indexes climb to record highs, despite political upheaval in both South Korea and France.

Tech heavyweights Salesforce and Marvell Technology posted impressive third-quarter results, contributing to a surge in both the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500. Nevertheless, UnitedHealth's gains were overshadowed by the tragic fatal shooting of its insurance unit CEO in New York.

Political tensions in South Korea and France added layers of uncertainty. South Korea's KOSPI index plummeted as the nation grappled with calls for President Yoon Suk Yeol's resignation. In France, a no-confidence vote further strained the fragile government coalition led by Prime Minister Michel Barnier.

