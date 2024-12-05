Left Menu

Pristine Value Logistics Expands Warehousing Capabilities with Antariksh Group Lease

Pristine Value Logistics has signed a long-term lease with the Antariksh Group to expand its warehousing space in Bhiwandi. The new facility, expected to be operational by March next year, will enhance their service delivery to varied industries, increasing their daily cargo handling capacity significantly.

In a strategic move, Pristine Value Logistics has entered into a long-term lease agreement with the Antariksh Group to acquire a 165,000 square foot area in Bhiwandi. The facility will enhance the company's warehousing capacity, bolstering their service offerings across multiple industry verticals.

The state-of-the-art, built-to-suit warehouse is expected to be completed by March next year. Pristine Value's Director, Sanjay Mawar, emphasized that the expansion aligns with the company's goal to provide comprehensive logistics and supply chain solutions.

With this expansion, the company's warehousing space will total 12,65,000 square feet, increasing their daily handling capacity from 35,000 to 50,000 boxes. The move will support industries including pharma, FMCG, and e-commerce, allowing for scalable and efficient logistics solutions.

